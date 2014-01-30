Apple Wants To Hire More Than 100 More People To Help It Make Better Products For The Enterprise

As we previously reported, Apple says it’s doing well winning business customers with large contracts, and it plans to do more.

Until recently, Apple’s entrance into the enterprise was almost by accident. Employees brought their iPhones and iPads to work, and insisted that IT give them access the network. That has led to a revolution in enterprise IT, with the unsexy nickname: bring your own device (BYOD).

But over the past couple of years, enterprises have started buying smartphones and tablets for employees by the thousands, in many cases buying a tablet instead of a new PC.

Microsoft is hoping to divert its attention to its tablet, the Surface, and is having some success. For instance, in the airline industry, where iPad mostly rules, Delta Airlines just bought Surface tablets for 11,000 of its pilots instead.

Tim Cook this week told Wall Street analysts that Apple still sees the opportunity and plans to go after it. “It’s clear that the enterprise area has huge potential,” he said.

But he also said that he thought Apple had already “done a lot of the groundwork” by adding new enterprise-friendly features into iOS.

So, we were curious. If Apple is really serious about enterprise, logic dictates that it would be hiring a lot more people with enterprise experience.

And it is hiring. It currently has 115 job openings that use the word “enterprise.” These include enterprise development engineers, enterprise software engineers, enterprise salespeople, and so on.

On the other hand, that’s only a small fraction of the total corporate jobs Apple has open. Excluding positions in Apple’s retail stores, Apple has nearly 2,000 job openings right now (1,996 to be specific), according to its job site. Only a mere 6% of them use the word “enterprise’ in the job description.

