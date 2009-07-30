Apple To Headline CES? No

Ever since Apple (AAPL) announced that it was pulling out of IDG’s Macworld Expo, speculation has popped up that Steve Jobs might keynote next year’s CES, the big consumer electronics show in Vegas, or that at least Apple might have a big presence there.

The latest: A WSJ blog post by Ben Charny, reporting that “Apple plans to attend the show’s 2010 version, marking the first time in memory the Cupertino, Calif., consumer-electronics giant will be there.”

Charny doesn’t cite a source for that fact, but bases parts of the rest of his post on conversation at a dinner for journalists that the Consumer Electronics Association held this week. (Update: The WSJ has since updated its post, stating that it does not know if Apple will attend or not.)

In a post at Engadget, former Engadget editor-in-chief — and Gdgt cofounder — Ryan Block disputes Charny’s claim:

Unfortunately, it’s also specious and flatly wrong. I was seated directly across from [Consumer Electronics Association boss Gary Shapiro], and present for the entire conversation, wherein a dozen or so other journos chatted with him and one another. When asked about the CEA’s ongoing contact with Jobs, Gary joked that every once in a while Steve might even return his email — to which we all laughed knowingly. Yep, that’s our Steve. Shapiro went on to mention that Apple was a great and long-standing supporter of the efforts of the CEA, but that their only direct involvement was sending a check each year to pay their membership dues.

At no point did Gary even remotely imply that Apple would be present at a future CES — let alone state flatly that Apple “will be there” in 2010. In fact, at one point, someone asked if, hypothetically, Apple did want to attend CES, whether the CEA could accommodate them. Gary said flatly that if pressed, they might be able to come up with a small 2,000 square foot booth, but they couldn’t do anything, say, Microsoft-sized on such short notice. Bottom line, though is that if Gary had even gotten remotely close to implying Apple would be at CES, this shoddily sourced piece by Charny wouldn’t have been the earliest story with the scoop nearly 24 hours after the fact — laptops would been immediately out for reports filed from the dinner table.

The biggest problem with Apple headlining CES or Steve Jobs giving a keynote is that it counters the reasons that Apple listed for dumping Macworld. Apple said that it didn’t need a huge Expo to get attention around its new products, anymore — true — and that January is a terrible time to announce new consumer electronics products — also true.

That’s especially true for Apple’s case, as Apple frequently announces new products vert shortly before they ship — often the same day they ship — whereas most CES keynotes lay out new product visions for years ahead. Sometimes, they ship. Sometimes, they’re vaporware. For instance, we’re still waiting for some of the stuff that Comcast CEO Brian Roberts announced two years ago. (Also, why would Apple want to share the spotlight at a trade show with a bunch of less interesting companies?)

It’s never safe to say never, but we’d be very surprised to see Steve Jobs on stage at CES — ever — or for Apple to have a big corporate presence at the show next year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.