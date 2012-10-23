Apple Is Going To Fix The iPhone 5's Screen Flickering Bug

Photo: YouTube

In response to numerous reports that the iPhone 5 users experience screen flickers when using the on-screen keyboard in the App Store, Apple’s iOS boss Scott Forstall sent an email to a customer saying a software fix is on the way.Apple hasn’t publicly acknowledged the bug, but support forums on its website are full of people complaining. iDB has a copy of what is supposedly Forstall’s email.



There are also reports out today that carriers are testing an update to iOS that fixes the screen flicker bug.

