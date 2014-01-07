Apple Is 'Actively Seeking' Candidates To Diversify Its Extremely White, Male Board

Apple is moving to diversify its board in response to mounting shareholder criticism.

Bloomberg reports that Apple, a notoriously homogeneous company at its highest levels, recently added language to its board committee charter to show that it is committed to bringing women and minorities into its top echelons.

According to Bloomberg, the tech giant appended the following to its charter:

“The nominating committee is committed to actively seeking out highly qualified women and individuals from minority groups to include in the pool from which board nominees are chosen.”

As things currently stand, seven of Apple’s eight board members are white men over age 50. The remaining member, former Avon Products CEO Andrea Jung, is the board’s only woman and non-white member. Recently appointed Angela Ahrendts will be the only woman on the 10-member executive team.

The latest change to the board committee charter comes after shareholders Trillium Asset Management LLC and the Sustainability Group expressed disappointment in the mostly male makeup of Apple’s board and executives.

Click here to read the full Bloomberg report.

