Apple To Cut Some Mac Prices

- Apple will “drive down prices of some of the most popular Macs” [AppleInsider]
- Bill Gates writes an article for Time Magazine about Amazon founder Jeff Bezos [Time]
- And Risk Astley writes about 4chat’s ‘moot’, whose site launched the Rickroll craze [Time]
- RIM could unveil two Verizon phones next week in Orlando [TheStreet]
- Consumers love everything about the iPhone but its battery [J.D. Power]
- Nielsen updates “Twitter Quitter” study, still finds 60% churn after one month [Nielsen]
- Hulu, of course, wants CBS shows, too [paidContent]
- Mobile startup Booyah raises $4.5 million from KPCB iFund
