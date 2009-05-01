Apple To Cut Some Mac Prices

Dan Frommer
  • Apple will “drive down prices of some of the most popular Macs” [AppleInsider]
  • Bill Gates writes an article for Time Magazine about Amazon founder Jeff Bezos [Time]
  • And Risk Astley writes about 4chat’s ‘moot’, whose site launched the Rickroll craze [Time]
  • RIM could unveil two Verizon phones next week in Orlando [TheStreet]
  • Consumers love everything about the iPhone but its battery [J.D. Power]
  • Nielsen updates “Twitter Quitter” study, still finds 60% churn after one month [Nielsen]
  • Hulu, of course, wants CBS shows, too [paidContent]
  • Mobile startup Booyah raises $4.5 million from KPCB iFund

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

sai-us