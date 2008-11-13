Apple To Craft MacBook Air Case Out Of Carbon fibre? (AAPL)

Could carbon fibre make Apple’s (AAPL) super-thin MacBook Air even lighter?



AppleInsider reports that Apple has been experimenting with substituting carbon fibre for some parts of the MacBook Air case that are currently being built from heavier aluminium. Sony (SNE) and HP (HPQ) already use carbon fibre for some notebooks. Apple’s MacBook Air could use it as soon as “sometime next year,” AppleInsider suggests:

The move would reportedly raise production costs but shave upwards of a 100 grams off the notebook, dropping its weight from a hair over 3 pounds (or 1363 grams) to 2.78 pounds (or 1263 grams). A pre-production unit showcasing the new part was said to look identical to the existing Air with the exception of the carbon fibre bottom, which appeared in the material’s native black.

Makes sense to us. Like with the rest of its products, we assume Apple would be able to lower its costs with scale and experience. And for high-end, ultra-light notebooks like the MacBook Air, shedding even 100 grams matters — and could potentially lead to higher sales.

