APPLE TO BEATS: 'Welcome To The Family'

Apple’s $US3 billion purchase of Beats Electronics, which was announced in May, was finally completed on Friday. To celebrate, Apple updated its website with a new page officially welcoming Beats to the family.

Apple included the following message, and linked to the new Beats by Dre website:

Today we are excited to officially welcome Beats Music and Beats Electronics to the Apple family. Music has always held a special place in our hearts, and we’re thrilled to join forces with a group of people who love it as much as we do. Beats cofounders Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre have created beautiful products that have helped millions of people deepen their connection to music. We’re delighted to be working with the team to elevate that experience even further. And we can’t wait to hear what’s next.

Apple’s message concluded with a link to the new Beats by Dre website. When you visit that link, you’ll see Beats has its own message:

There’s a new instrument in the Apple family. Musicians rely on their instruments to give structure and form to their imagination. At the dawn of digital recording, the Macintosh computer was the instrument of choice. At the beginning of portable digital music, the iPod placed the library of the world’s music in your pocket. The iPhone became not only an instrument for music but also the center of your connected life. The iPad extended this capability with a user interface and apps that allowed you to compose a symphony on the subway. Starting today, we at Beats are fortunate to add our instrument to this legacy by joining Apple. The products we build together will allow us to reimagine sound once again and to continue this great tradition of bringing imagination to life.

Beats’ website will continue to exist, but as part of the deal, Beats’ online store has been officially closed, and all Beats purchases are routed through Apple’s online store.

It was reported earlier this week that Apple would lay off about 200 Beats employees; according to 9to5Mac’s Mark Gurman, development and creative roles are being kept, while support, finance, and HR workers are having less luck keeping their jobs.

