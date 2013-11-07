Apple Promises To Add More Features To Its IWork Apps After Users Revolt

Apple unveiled an upgrade to its

iWorkproductivity suite — which includes Pages, Numbers, and Keynote — on October 22, making the programs available for free for the first time.

Mere hours after the release, however, Mac users began unleashing their fury in Apple’s support forum as they started noticing that some of their favourite features were either gone or didn’t work the same anymore.

The problem: In its update, Apple rewrote each of the applications to be compatible with iOS on the iPad.

This essentially meant a “dumbing down” of the Mac version and took out a lot of productivity features iWork users enjoyed.

Apple took note and just announced that, over the next six months, it would be reintroducing features that were lost in the rewrite, and promised to add brand new features as well. It also reminded users that if they really hated the new version of iWork, they could still access its predecessor, iWork ’09.

