Apple Chief Tim Cook Visited The Chinese Factory Where iPhones Are Built

Apple CEO Tim Cook has been in China for the last little while, where he met with officials and the country’s big mobile carriers, China Telecom (which already sells the iPhone) and China Mobile (which may be next).He also took some time to visit one of the factories where iPhones are built.



As reported earlier by Bloomberg, Cook visited the Foxconn Zhengzhou Technology Park, which has more than 120,000 workers. Some of those workers build iPhones.

Apple has drawn a lot of criticism in recent weeks for the conditions in factories where its products are made. But Apple in fact has done a lot of work to try and improve these conditions, including refusing to use suppliers who employ underage workers and publishing an annual report detailing exactly what it finds in its visits.

Cook has visited Foxconn before — including back in 2010, when reports first emerged that distraught Foxonn workers were killing themselves.

Oddly, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is also in China right now, but it’s apparently just a vacation.

