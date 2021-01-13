Apple CEO Tim Cook says Trump should be held accountable for the Capitol Hill riots: 'No one is above the law'

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Apple CEO Tim Cook says President Donald Trump should be held accountable for the violent insurrection at the US Capitol.

“I think no one is above the law,” Cook said in an interviewTuesday on “CBS This Morning.” “I mean, that’s the great thing about our country, we’re a rule of law country. I think everyone that had a part in it needs to be held accountable.”

In a tweet last week, Cook called the insurrection “a sad and shameful chapter in our nation’s history,” and Apple has since banned Parler, the social media app that was used to coordinate the attacks in Washington, DC.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Apple CEO Tim Cook says President Donald Trump should be held accountable for the riots on Capitol Hill last week.

In an interview with “CBS This Morning” that aired Tuesday, host Gayle King asked Cook where he stands on the issue of Trump’s role in the insurrection, which resulted in five deaths and dozens of arrests. The brief interview was part of a larger story that will air on the program Wednesday morning.

“I think no one is above the law,” Cook said. “I mean, that’s the great thing about our country, we’re a rule of law country. I think everyone that had a part in it needs to be held accountable.”

“I don’t think we should let it go,” Cook added.



Read more:

How Apple, Google, and other browser makers are quietly duking it out over the future of the web



Cook spoke out on Twitter following the riots last Wednesday, tweeting that the day was “a sad and shameful chapter in our nation’s history.”

Today marks a sad and shameful chapter in our nation’s history. Those responsible for this insurrection should be held to account, and we must complete the transition to President-elect Biden’s administration. It’s especially when they are challenged that our ideals matter most. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) January 7, 2021

And over the weekend, Apple banned the social media app Parler from the App Store after it failed to remove content that promoted violence. Parler, which bills itself as a “free speech” app, has surged in popularity among Trump’s supporters and members of the far-right after mainstream social media apps began to crack down on hate-speech and misinformation. The app was used to coordinate the attacks in Washington, DC.

“We have always supported diverse points of view being represented on the App Store, but there is no place on our platform for threats of violence and illegal activity,” Apple said in a statement at the time. “Parler has not taken adequate measures to address the proliferation of these threats to people’s safety.”

You can watch Cook’s conversation with King below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.