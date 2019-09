Apple Changed Tim Cook's Pay Package And He Could Lose Out On Millions If Company's Stock Doesn't Perform Well

Apple changed Tim Cook’s pay package putting 40% of his 1 million Apple shares at risk if the company’s stock doesn’t outperform the market over the next eight years, according to a document filed with the SEC.



That means Cook could lose millions if Apple’s stock price continues to slide. He now has a huge incentive to make sure that doesn’t happen.

However, the document also states Apple’s board has full confidence in Cook to lead the company.¬†

“Mr.¬†Cook is leading this initiative by example and has the full support of the Board of Directors,” the document says.

