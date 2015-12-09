Tim Cook has one incredibly simple piece of advice for talking to people with disabilities

Tim Cook has a simple piece of advice for talking to people with disabilities: “Just say hi.”

The Apple CEO is taking part in an initiative by the Cerebral Palsy Foundation in the US looking to dispel stigmas around disabilities. The non-profit has teamed up with multiple celebrities and high-profile businesspeople to promote the message that when talking to people with disabilities, it’s as simple as just saying “hi.”

Alongside Cook, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has appeared in an earlier video, as has comedian John Oliver, and actor William Macy, and others.

The purpose of the campaign is to use these figures to encourage people to rethink how they interact with others, says Cerebral Palsy Foundation CEO Richard Ellenson, according to Fast Company. “Our celebrity stops you in your tracks, the simplicity of the message gets out there immediately with a question you’ve probably chosen not to ask yourself, and the answer brings about an emotional response that reminds us of our common humanity, which is of course the point of the entire campaign.”

Here’s Tim Cook’s video, with a cameo from Siri:

Here’s Satya Nadella’s:

John Oliver, meanwhile, has some useful advice on what not to do:

Tim Cook is outspoken on a number of social issues. The CEO, who is openly gay, is a vocal supporter of equality issues, and under his tenure Apple has also aggressively pursued environmental initiatives. In December, he was awarded the Ripple of Hope Award by the Robert F. Kennedy Center for his activism and work at Apple.

