These Are The All-Star Apple Execs Cook Just Bragged About By Name

Photo: Business Insider

Apple CEO Tim Cook is speaking at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference in San Francisco this morning. Since Cook rarely makes public appearances to talk about Apple, every word he utters—and every name he drops—is a huge deal.



In his keynote presentation, Cook took the time to tout the excellence of his executive team.

“When I look around the executive team table, I see superstars,” Cook said. “I see people who are at the very top of their game. I see people like Jony Ive, who’s the best designer in the world. He’s now bringing his talents to our software as well. I see people like Bob Mansfield, who I think is the top silicon expert in the world. Jeff Williams, there’s nobody better in operations anywhere. I see Phil [Schiller] and Dan [Riccio] and Craig [Federighi] and I see all of these guys who are so focused on product and at the very top of their game, and it’s a privilege to be a part of that.”

If he mentioned Eddy Cue, head of Internet services, we missed it—but since Cue just got a big promotion last fall, taking over some of ousted executive Scott Forstall’s duties, we’re pretty sure he’s in Cook’s good graces.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.