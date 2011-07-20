Apple Launches Epic "Thunderbolt Display" To Go Alongside Your New Mac

Photo: Apple

Apple just announced its 27-inch Thunderbolt Display, a next generation monitor to go alongside your MacBook Air/Pro, Mac Mini, or iMac.Apple’s marketing the new display as a “hub” for your digital life, and not just a flashy new monitor.



The biggest differences between the Thunderbolt Display and the previous generation Cinema Display are the connectivity options.

The Thunderbolt Display has three built-in USB 2.0 ports, a Thunderbolt port for other peripherals, a FireWire 800 port for external hard drives, and an Ethernet port to connect to the internet (since the MacBook Air doesn’t have one).

The Thunderbolt port in the monitor can be daisy-chained, meaning you can connect up to six Thunderbolt-enabled peripherals through that one port.

Apple’s also touting a FaceTime HD camera on the front of the Thunderbolt Display, whereas the Cinema Display had an iSight standard definition webcam.

The new HD webcam will provide a higher degree of clarity when using PhotoBooth or video chatting friends on their iPhones or Macs.

Like the Cinema Display, the new Thunderbolt Display has a MagSafe cord to charge your laptop, built-in speakers, LED backlighting for super bright images, and a huge 27-inch 2560 x 1440 resolution display so you can do a ton of stuff at once. The screen itself is the same as it was before.

The Apple Store website has the Thunderbolt Display listed at $999.99 and tagged as “shipping in 6-8 weeks.”

