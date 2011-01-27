Apple The Third Largest PC Maker Thanks To The iPad

Photo: Canalys

Apple is now the third largest PC maker in the world, according to research firm Canalys.Instead of pussyfooting with the definition of a “PC”, Canalys has just decided to lump iPads in with traditional “PCs” when looking at shipments for the fourth quarter, which is how Apple reached the number three marker.



While the PC market as a whole grew 19% on a year over year basis, Apple grew an astounding 240% thanks to shipments of the iPad.

What does this mean for Apple? Not much, we already knew the iPad was selling well.

For traditional PC makers, though, it’s another sign that they need to figure out how to make a good tablet to compete with the iPad. Considering Microsoft’s operating system won’t really be ready for tablets until 2012 at the earliest its partners will probably start looking at Android, which could lead to a long term decline in Windows.

