Apple: Stop Freaking About The New iPad's Battery

Photo: Apple

Last week, people noticed that the new iPad’s battery indicator states it was at 100 per cent even though it was not fully charged.Apple has come out and clarified this concept, saying this is how all iOS devices have operated and it has helped to not confuse or distract users.



The new iPad is designed to drain a little on purpose after reaching 100 per cent. That way you can keep it plugged in overnight without damaging the battery.

The iPhone’s battery works the same way.

“That circuitry is designed so you can keep your device plugged in as long as you would like,” one of Apple’s Vice President Michael Tchao told AllThingsD. Regardless of what the percentage is truly at, Tchao ensures the new iPad will still commit to 10 hours of battery life.

So now you can stop fussing over what your battery status is, and just trust that anything in the green area is good to last you several hours.

