Apple Testing Next-Generation iPhone (AAPL)

It’s almost February, so if Apple’s (AAPL) going to stick to its two-year habit of releasing new iPhones around June, now seems like a good time to be testing them. So we’re not surprised by the latest iPhone developments:



MacRumors discovered a listing of a new iPhone model in the iPhone’s firmware.

An iPhone app developer suggests someone is already using that new iPhone model to (sparingly) load ads in their app, based on an ad report from metrics firm Pinch Media. We assume this is an Apple employee testing the phone. (Update: More info here from Pinch Media.)

So what’s the new iPhone look like? We haven’t heard much.

MacRumors suggests that a next-generation iPhone could have more processing cores and potentially more advanced graphics processing. This follows our theoretical iPhone road map: Reducing the current iPhone 3G’s prices by $100 and introducing new, high-end models at higher prices.

