Apple Is Testing Bigger Screens For New iPhones And iPads

Apple is testing larger screens for its future iPhone and iPad models, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing Taiwanese sources in Apple’s supply chain.



According to those sources, Apple is testing displays as large as 13 inches for the iPad and larger than four inches for the iPhone.

As a point of reference, the current iPad has a 9.7-inch screen, the iPad Mini has a 7.9-inch screen, and the iPhone 5 has a four-inch screen.

Before you get too excited, it’s important to note that Apple tests different product variations all the time. Today’s report doesn’t mean you’re going to get a giant iPhone or iPad any time soon.

But it does mean Apple is at least thinking about releasing its iconic products in different form factors, perhaps as a way to combat its mobile rival Samsung, which has smartphones and tablets in just about every size imaginable.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.