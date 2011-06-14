Apple Execs Are Walking Around With iPhone 5s In Their Pockets Right Now!

An old mockup of what iPhone 5 might look like.

Photo: Macotakara

The next version of the iPhone (iPhone 5, or iPhone 4S perhaps) is in the final stages of testing, Mark Gurman at 9 to 5 Mac reports.A source familiar with the matter tells Gurman that top Apple and carrier execs are walking around with the iPhone in their pocket. The phone is in the final stages of testing and should be released in September.



That same source tells Gurman Verizon is negotiating with Apple over allowing FaceTime to work over 3G. It would seem the source is only familiar with Verizon.

This nugget suggests we’re going to see FaceTime coming for 3G this fall. It’s about time, Apple allows other video chat services to work on iOS over 3G.

