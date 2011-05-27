Is Apple Testing iOS On MacBooks? [rumour]

Here’s an interesting MacBook Air rumour.



A Japanese blog is reporting that Apple is testing A5 processors, the same ones used in the iPad 2, on the MacBook Air.

While it’s unlikely a MacBook Air running Mac OS X on an A5 will ever see the light of day, it does show that Apple is experimenting with adding iOS to more than just tablets and phones.

We’ve already seen this with Mac OS X Lion, which is launching in a few weeks and has many iOS-like features. TUAW speculates we could even see a MacBook/iPad hybrid device, basically an iPad with a keyboard.

