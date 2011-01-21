Hey, Apple, I Know You Don't Actually Expect Me To READ 56 Pages Of Terms And Conditions, So Why Are You Making Me Lie To You?

I got an app for my iPhone the other day.



And I hadn’t gotten an app in a while. And that meant that the same thing happened that happens every time I get an app, which is that Apple interrupts me in the middle of the process to tell me that the iTunes Terms & Conditions have changed and that I have to read and agree to the new Terms & Conditions before I can have my app.

Then Apple tells me that the Terms & Conditions are 56 pages long and asks if I have read them and agree to them.

And the answer to the first part of that question, of course, is “of course I haven’t read them.”

How on earth would I have time to read 56 pages of Terms & Conditions? How would anyone have time to do that?

So, like everyone else with an iPhone, I just click “yes I have read and agree to the terms and conditions,” so I can get my app.

Now, because I have some experience with litigation, I know just what Apple’s lawyer is going to say to me if, god forbid, I ever have to testify about something involving my iPhone apps.

The Apple lawyer is going to say:

“So, Mr. Blodget, I see here that you said you read and agreed to the iTunes Terms & Conditions. Did you actually read the Terms & Conditions before you agreed to them?”

And I will be under oath, so I will say, “No.”

And Apple’s lawyer will say, “So, you lied to Apple?”

And I will still be under oath, so I will say, “Yes.”

And then Apple’s lawyer will proceed to impeach me as a witness…

So, before it comes to that, I have a question for Apple, a company I otherwise generally have fond feelings for:

Why are you making me lie to you?

It doesn’t feel good. And it bums me out. And for all I know you’ve tucked some seriously problematic provision into one of the many huge paragraphs on one of those 56 pages that basically means I’m signing my life away by clicking “yes.” And I would not be happy about having done that!

So if you’re going to make me say that I have read something I can’t possibly have read (and neither can you–admit it), can’t you at least tell me what it says, first? In maybe ONE page? Instead of 56?

BONUS: Here are the Terms & Conditions that Apple demanded that I read and agree to on my iPhone the other night before I downloaded my app:

