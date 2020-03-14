Apple to temporarily close all retail stores outside of China until March 27 to stem coronavirus spread, CEO Tim Cook announced

Andrew Michael/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Apple is set to close all retail stores outside China until March 27, to stem coronavirus spread, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced on Saturday.

The retailer will continue to fulfil purchases made online or through the Apple phone apps.

As of Saturday morning, the coronavirus has infected more than 145,000 people worldwide, and the death toll has surpassed 5,400.

Apple will be temporarily shuttering all stores outside China until March 27, in response to mounting concern over the novel coronavirus, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced on Saturday.

Cook also said in a tweet that the company will be committing $US15 million to recovery efforts and matching employee donations two-to-one as the coronavirus, which causes the disease known as COVID-19, continues to grip the US.

“What we’ve learned together has helped us all develop the best practices that are assisting enormously in our global response,” Cook wrote in a press release. “One of those lessons is that the most effective way to minimise risk of the virus’s transmission is to reduce density and maximise social distance.”

“As rates of new infections continue to grow in other places, we’re taking additional steps to protect our team members and customers.”

As of Saturday morning, the coronavirus has infected more than 145,000 people worldwide, and the death toll has surpassed 5,400. There are at least 2,330 confirmed coronavirus cases in the US, and 50 people have died of the disease.

