Apple Tells Developers, "We Don't Need Any More Fart Apps"

Apple released a simplified guide for developers to understand the rules of the App Store this morning.One frequent complaint from developers about Apple is the opacity with which it operates the App Store. We’re not sure if this document, will help clear things up, but it makes for an entertaining read.



Apple wrote the guide in very plain English, starting with a few key bullet points to guide developers.

The best bullet of them all (our emphasis added): “We have over 250,000 apps in the App Store. We don’t need any more Fart apps. If your app doesn’t do something useful or provide some form of lasting entertainment, it may not be accepted.”

Here’s two more good guidelines from Apple (emphasis added):

If your app is rejected, we have a Review Board that you can appeal to. If you run to the press and trash us, it never helps.

If your App looks like it was cobbled together in a few days, or you’re trying to get your first practice App into the store to impress your friends, please brace yourself for rejection. We have lots of serious developers who don’t want their quality Apps to be surrounded by amateur hour.

Before launching into the full guide, Apple warns developers, “If it sounds like we’re control freaks, well, maybe it’s because we’re so committed to our users and making sure they have a quality experience with our products. Just like almost all of you are too.”

The guidelines are a “living document,” and Apple says “new apps presenting new questions may result in new rules at any time. Perhaps your app will trigger this.”



App Store Guidelines



