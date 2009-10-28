Apple Says The Tablet Is For Web Surfing, Books, Newspapers, And Movies

Apple is asking Australian media companies if they want to put their content on its forthcoming tablet computer, the Sydney Morning Herald reports.

Sources tell the Herald the Tablet is “a larger version of the iPhone. It is small enough to carry in a handbag but too big to fit in a pocket. It will have a touch screen and be targeted at users who mainly want to surf the web, read books and newspapers or watch movies.”

SMH: Apple has sent specifications of the device to Australian media companies in an effort to sound out whether they would be interested in delivering their content to the tablet. None would speak about the device on the record.

