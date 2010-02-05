Apple Tells A Developer To Erase Android Mention From App Description

Apple has improved its app approval process, but that doesn’t mean it’s entirely cured of quirks.



Apple sent an email to Tim Novikoff, founder of flash card app, Flash of Genius, asking him to delete, “Finalist in Google’s Android Developer’s Challenge!” from his app description.

According to Apple, “Providing future platform compatibility plans or other general platform references are not relevant in the context of the iPhone App Store.”

In other words, don’t talk about the competition!

It sounds harsh, but makes sense. It doesn’t matter if it’s a great Android application, this is a different platform.

On the other hand, it makes Apple look petty, and points to more evidence of Apple trying to rub out Google, and its Android platform.

See Also: Apple’s 10 Dumbest iPhone App Rejections

