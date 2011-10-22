BOMBSHELL: Steve Jobs Said He 'Finally Cracked' How To Make A Great Television

Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger

Now we’re talking!Steve Jobs told his biographer Walter Isaacson that he figured out how to make a better television set, according to a leaked excerpt in the Washington Post:



“He very much wanted to do for television sets what he had done for computers, music players, and phones: make them simple and elegant,” Isaacson wrote.

Isaacson continued: “‘I’d like to create an integrated television set that is completely easy to use,’ he told me. ‘It would be seamlessly synced with all of your devices and with iCloud.’ No longer would users have to fiddle with complex remotes for DVD players and cable channels. ‘It will have the simplest user interface you could imagine. I finally cracked it.'”

The Apple TV set has been rumoured for over a year now. We think Apple would shake up the TV industry just like it shook up the phone industry with the iPhone, and the portable computing market with the iPad.

Obviously, we don’t know when an Apple television would actually come out, or even, if it would come out, but this is the biggest, most exciting news we’ve seen from the book yet.

Below is Steve Jobs talking about the TV business at the All Things D conference.

He says the TV is going to lose until there is a “go-to market strategy.”

Based on this Isaacson excerpt, it sounds like Jobs believes his “go-to market strategy” is to cut out the cable companies through iCloud. That’s a pretty tough trick to pull. Can Apple do it without Jobs?



