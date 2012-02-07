Apple's Television: Wave Your Hands To Change The Channel

Photo: jbrownell

The Apple television rumour mill is working overtime and now we learn the device might support hand gestures and voice commands, according to sources cited in The Globe And Mail.We’d certainly expect Siri integration, but we’re surprised by reports of waving your hands around as a means to change the channel.



The television reportedly has an on-screen keyboard as well, so users could hypothetically never need a physical remote to interact with the it. Get ready to tweet whatever show your watching without looking away from your TV.

It’s still not certain whether or not your iPhone or iPad will function as a remote control.

Canadian companies Rogers and Bell supposedly already have the device in their labs, but declined to give The Globe And Mail any comment.

