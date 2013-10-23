Analyst Says Apple Will Launch A 65-Inch Television Set With 'Frameless' Design In 2014

Apple plans to launch two television sets with 55 and 65-inch screens in the fourth quarter of 2014, according to analysts at Advanced Research Japan Co., a Tokyo-based research firm.

We first saw the the prediction on Bloomberg. The analyst, Masahiko Ishino, told Bloomberg a source with knowledge of Apple’s television plans told him about the new TV set. The television is said to have a “Frameless” design.

Reports and rumours of a full-on television set have been circulating for years. The rumours intensified in 2011 after Steve Jobs died and was quoted in his official biography as saying he had figured out a way to revolutionise TV.

