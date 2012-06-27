GRUBER: 'Something Big Is Going On With Apple TV In Cupertino, But It’s Still Being Cooked'

Photo: AP

In the lead up to Apple’s developer conference one of the most intriguing rumours was that Apple was set to reveal a new operating system for Apple TV.That didn’t happen.



John Gruber of Daring Fireball revisited the report today on his site and says Apple never planned anything related to TV for its conference.

However that doesn’t mean Apple isn’t working on something big for televisions.

He reports, “Something big is going on with Apple TV in Cupertino, but it’s still being cooked.”

Gruber is pretty well plugged-in at Apple. And he’s fresh from spending a week around some of its execs. We think he knows what he’s talking about.

