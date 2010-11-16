Apple Teases Secret Surprise: Tomorrow Is A Day "That You'll Never Forget"

Apple just posted this tease message on its homepage, advertising a new feature coming tomorrow from iTunes. (Update: The early consensus is that it’s some sort of streaming service. Click here for more.)



What’s it referring to? iTunes in the cloud? Free streaming? A Spotify killer? The Beatles on iTunes? 90-second song previews? iOS 4.2 for the iPad and iPhone? Something awesome from iBooks? Something free? Something crappy and forgettable? Something else?

We’ll find out at 10 a.m. ET tomorrow, it seems. Or if you know more now, let us know at [email protected] Anonymity guaranteed.

