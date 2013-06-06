Apple Teases A 'Whole New World' Will Be Revealed Next Week

Jay Yarow, Kevin McLaughlin

Apple is decorating the Moscone centre in San Francisco as it prepares to host WWDC, its big developer conference. We snapped a few photos.

The interior banners are still being put up, but for now, Apple is teasing that a “whole new world is developing.” It also has app shapes in difference colours looking relatively simple.

This seems to be a nod to the new design direction from Apple. It is expected to change iOS giving it a simpler look. Right now, Apple’s native app icons have a fake bubble look. This time next week, we expect Apple to have announced plans to kill that bubble look and replace it with a flatter, shaded look.

Apple WWDC 2013
Apple WWDC 2013
Apple WWDC 2013

Tagged In

apple sai-us wwdc