Apple Teases A 'Whole New World' Will Be Revealed Next Week

Apple is decorating the Moscone centre in San Francisco as it prepares to host WWDC, its big developer conference. We snapped a few photos.



The interior banners are still being put up, but for now, Apple is teasing that a “whole new world is developing.” It also has app shapes in difference colours looking relatively simple.

This seems to be a nod to the new design direction from Apple. It is expected to change iOS giving it a simpler look. Right now, Apple’s native app icons have a fake bubble look. This time next week, we expect Apple to have announced plans to kill that bubble look and replace it with a flatter, shaded look.

