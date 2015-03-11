Apple is taping over the iPhone cameras of Apple Watch developers to prevent leaks

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks at the WSJD Live conference in Laguna Beach, California October 27, 2014.

Apple is going to extreme lengths to keep its Apple Watch developer labs secret. First it banned developers from using the internet in the secure locations, and now it’s asking if it can tape over their iPhone cameras.

The Verge has published segments of an email Apple sent to developers who are working on apps for the Apple Watch.

Developers can only do so much work on their own before they have to head to an Apple building and finish their apps. That’s where the insane levels of secrecy come in.

Here’s the quote from the email published by the Verge which shows just how strict Apple’s security is:

You agree that tape will be placed over the cameras on your MacBook and iPhone (or on your team member’s MacBook or iPhone) since no photography or video will be allowed at WatchKit labs

That’s not the only thing Apple does to keep its developer facility secret, though. Anyone hoping to get in has to show valid ID, get rid of any excess equipment, and work in a room with other developers from different companies.

Developers can’t take their work home to finish it, either. All of the code has to stay on-site to prevent leaks, so it remains on hard drives stored inside the WatchKit facility (WatchKit is the name of the developer platform for the Apple Watch).

