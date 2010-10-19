Apple Tanks! Opens Down 7%

Apple just started trading once again, and the stock tanked 7% initially.



It’s still down 6% at $298. Investors are not happy with the iPad miss.

While it’s sort of bad the stock is down, putting it in perspective, let’s not forget Apple was trading at this level last Wednesday. Investors appear to have gotten ahead of themselves with Apple’s earnings estimates.

