Apple wants to sell customers a 'premium' TV bundle

Apple is interested in selling consumers a premium TV bundle, according to a new report from Recode.

The tech industry news site reports that the company has talked to HBO, Showtime, and Starz — three premium US networks — about selling their offerings in a combined package.

Apple is already reportedly planning a major push into original video content, intending to release big-budget shows on a par with “Westworld” or “Stranger Things,” according to The Wall Street Journal.

But the plan there is apparently to bundle it with Apple Music, Apple’s subscription music service, to sweeten the deal when compared to arch-rival Spotify. (Apple already produces some original video content for Apple TV, including “Carpool Karaoke.”)

It sounds like the rumoured premium bundle would be a standalone product more comparable to Netflix’s video subscription service. The Californian technology giant already has relationship with the three networks, selling them independently — so tying them together would make sense, and could entice more consumers to take the plunge.

No deal has been signed thus far, according to Recode, and there’s no word on potential pricing. (An Apple spokesperson declined to comment to Business Insider.)

There have been rumours of an ambitious live TV package project for years, with Apple talking to everyone from 21st Century Fox to Disney, but it has never materialised. This new premium package would — obviously — be far less ambitious, but it suggests that Apple hasn’t given up on its plans to shake up the living room just yet.

