Apple is reportedly talking to Taylor Swift, Florence and the Machine, and others about a new Beats Music service

Apple is in talks with Florence and the Machine among other artists for exclusive deals to promote a new Beats Music service, according to a new report from Bloomberg.
Apple has also approached Taylor Swift, according to the report, and is trying to lock in a deal that would let the revamped Beats Music stream a track from Florence and the Machine’s new album due out in June.
Developing…
