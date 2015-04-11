Apple is reportedly talking to Taylor Swift, Florence and the Machine, and others about a new Beats Music service

Lisa Eadicicco
Taylor swift smileCaroline McCredie / Getty

Apple is in talks with Florence and the Machine among other artists for exclusive deals to promote a new Beats Music service, according to a new report from Bloomberg.

Apple has also approached Taylor Swift, according to the report, and is trying to lock in a deal that would let the revamped Beats Music stream a track from Florence and the Machine’s new album due out in June.

