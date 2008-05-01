Apple Taking Another Bite Of NYC: Looking For Office Space

We hear Apple is looking for 10,000 to 15,000 square feet of Manhattan real estate — for office space, not another retail outlet. And they’re not looking to go cheap: The company is looking in the heart of midtown, near their flagship 5th Avenue store at the GM building.



Unlike other Apple NYC real estate stories we’ve seen in the past, we’re pretty confident about this one: It’s from a plugged-in real estate source, who tells us Apple (AAPL) is about to submit offers. What we can’t tell you: What Apple plans to do with the space once it gets it. Anyone want to hazard a guess? Let us know in comments below or via our anonymous tip box.

See Also: Next NY Apple Store At Empire State Building? Mmmmmmaybe

Apple Store In Williamsburg? Mmmmmmmmaybe

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.