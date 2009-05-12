Apple Takes Over WSJ.com For iLife Ad

Apple (AAPL) has another one of its now-regular wow-that’s-huge roadblock ads on WSJ.com today. This time, it’s an ad for iLife, its app bundle that includes iMovie, Garage Band, etc. Check out the video where John “PC” Hodgman gets zapped. Not quite as noisy as its recent iPhone app store ad, but still neat. Intel (INTC) has a nearly-as-huge ad on NYT.com today.



