Apple Takes About 15 Minutes To Review An App For Approval

Photo: Apple

Have you ever wondered how crappy apps end up in the App Store?It happens because, for all the talk of Apple running a tight, walled-garden, it’s still a very human process, according to a story in Bloomberg BusinessWeek.



A former manager tells Bloomberg BusinessWeek Apple’s App Store approval process takes 15 minutes. It’s done by one person.

It has to be this way because Apple gets thousands of apps submitted every month.

If an app is flagged, then it goes to a committee for review. From there it will be approved or rejected.

