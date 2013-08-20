Apple Takes A Small Step Toward Boosting Its Presence In China

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers. Sign up for a free trial of BI Intelligence today.

Apple Is Beefing Up Hiring In China (Wall Street Journal)

China is an important country strategically for Apple. It is second to Android and is having trouble fending of domestic mobile device makers like Huawei, ZTE, and Lenovo. Over 200 Apple job postings in China surfaced recently on LinkedIn, as the tech giant attempts to expand its reach in the country. Read >

Facebook’s News Feed Algorithm Now Has Close To 100K Weight Factors (Marketing Land)

EdgeRank, the name for Facebook’s old News Feed ranking system, has not been used in about two years. In those two years, though, the social network has added over 100,000 new weight factors to its complex News Feed algorithm. It presents an increasing challenge for digital marketers to reach Facebook users organically. Read >

Facebook Is Testing An Auto-Fill Feature To Make Mobile Payments More Seamless (Tech Crunch)

In more Facebook news, the social network’s new mobile payments test is not a direct PayPal competitor but is actually an auto-fill algorithm. The test lets users fill in their billing and payment info into their Facebook account and can be used for third-party mobile payments apps. Read >

Political Big Data Firms Are Becoming Big Businesses (Computer World)

BlueFin Labs and Deep Root Analytics are two big data firms that have provided big data analytics services in recent years for the Democratic and the Republican party, respectively. Big data is a relatively new field, and these two companies can transfer several campaigns of experience into a new business. Read >

Apple Is Launching A Kids Section For Its App Store (The Verge)

Included in its iOS 7 overhaul, Apple will be introducing a new section of its App Store dedicated to kids. It has notified developers that they can start submitting apps that are designed for children 11 or younger. With more and more smartphones, tablets, and iPod touches in the hands of young children, it’s a nice selling point for Apple with new parents. Read >

What’s Keeping The 4G Car Out Of The U.S. (Bloomberg Businessweek)

Audi recently rolled out the world’s first 4G connected car in Europe. Businessweek surveys the challenges to and reasons why a fully-connected car has yet to debut in the U.S. Read >

Google Is Preparing For Screenless Computers (Quartz)

With Google moving rapidly to include voice commands on all of its products and services, Quartz takes a look at the potential for Google to move toward an entirely voice-based interface. Read >

