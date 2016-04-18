The 22-year-old whiz kid who runs Apple's Twitter account shares his social media tips

Apple launched its first major customer service social media account, @AppleSupport, earlier this year, and it already has 282,000 Twitter followers.
One of the main people behind it is 22-year-old Tai Tran. Apple offered him a full-time job running social media before he even graduated. He’s been named to Forbes’ 30 under 30 list for marketing, and when he accepted a job at Apple, it was covered by Apple blogs.
Tran is sharing his social media expertise with undergraduates at the Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley, and he puts most of his course materials online.
Here are some highlights, published here with permission.
One class session this spring broke down the differences between various social media platforms. Although Facebook has the most users overall...
Here's how he breaks it down: Facebook and Twitter are for communicating with customers, Snapchat and Instagram are for reaching millennials, and Google+ is for SEO.
Tran goes through each social network individually and covers how it's useful as a marketer and what it's not well-suited for. Twitter is best for real-time communication.
Biggest surprise: marketers should spend more time on Google+ and YouTube than Instagram or Snapchat.
Another class focused exclusively on LinkedIn, where Tran is one of the social network's 'top voices.'
One of his recommendations is that you need to get to a 'golden number' of connections and endorsements. He also breaks down how to build a LinkedIn profile based on whether you're a novice, intermediate, or advanced.
Here's a great tip on what the 'summary' field is for -- which can be confusing even for seasoned professionals.
Students will have to secure an interview with a thought leader with at least 5,000 followers. There's no substitute for actually networking.
