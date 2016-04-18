The 22-year-old whiz kid who runs Apple's Twitter account shares his social media tips

Apple launched its first major customer service social media account, @AppleSupport, earlier this year, and it already has 282,000 Twitter followers.

One of the main people behind it is 22-year-old Tai Tran. Apple offered him a full-time job running social media before he even graduated. He’s been named to Forbes’ 30 under 30 list for marketing, and when he accepted a job at Apple, it was covered by Apple blogs.

Tran is sharing his social media expertise with undergraduates at the Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley, and he puts most of his course materials online.

Here are some highlights, published here with permission.

One class session this spring broke down the differences between various social media platforms. Although Facebook has the most users overall... Tai Tran Snapchat is the most used by millennials. Tai Tran Here's how he breaks it down: Facebook and Twitter are for communicating with customers, Snapchat and Instagram are for reaching millennials, and Google+ is for SEO. Tai Tran Tran goes through each social network individually and covers how it's useful as a marketer and what it's not well-suited for. Twitter is best for real-time communication. Tai Tran Biggest surprise: marketers should spend more time on Google+ and YouTube than Instagram or Snapchat. Tai Tran Here's the full slide deck on platforms if you want to do a deep dive: Another class focused exclusively on LinkedIn, where Tran is one of the social network's 'top voices.' Tai Tran One of his recommendations is that you need to get to a 'golden number' of connections and endorsements. He also breaks down how to build a LinkedIn profile based on whether you're a novice, intermediate, or advanced. Tai Tran Here's a great tip on what the 'summary' field is for -- which can be confusing even for seasoned professionals. Tai Tran You can check out the full class here: If you take Tran's class, you'll need to do quite a bit of work. Tai Tran Even though Tran works at Apple, MacBooks and iPhones are forbidden in class. Tai Tran Students have to publish at least four articles on LinkedIn or Medium to pass. Tai Tran Students will have to secure an interview with a thought leader with at least 5,000 followers. There's no substitute for actually networking. Tai Tran And they must join the discourse on Twitter: Tai Tran Here's the full syllabus if you're interesting in learning more: There are also additional slide decks and course materials on Tran's LinkedIn profile.

