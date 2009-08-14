Apple Tablet Will Come In Two flavours, Says Gizmodo 'Insider'

Apple’s (AAPL) forthcoming tablet computer will come in two editions: one with a Webcam and one for educational use, Gizmodo’s Brian Lam reports, based on a phone conversation with an “insider.”



Here’s a bit of Lam’s conversation with someone who he says with “a high level of certainty” would have access to this information:

“The device, which I’ve held mock ups of, is going to have a 10 inch screen, and when I saw it looked just like a giant iPhone, with a black back— although that design could change at any time” they said, “with the same black resin back, and the familiar home button.” That’s obvious.

“But it will come in two editions, one with a webcam and one for educational use.”

Educational use?

They continued to explain the device as something that would sit between an iPod/iPhone and a Macbook, and would cost $700 to $900—”More than twice as much as a netbook,” he said.

To make up for that cost and make the device more than just a big iPod there was, this person claimed, there was talk of making the device act as a secondary screen/touchpad for iMacs and MacBooks, much like a few of the USB screens that have come out in recent months from Chinese companies. Very interesting.

Plausible. But as Lam notes, it’s still a “huge secret” which OS the device will use — the Mac OS X, iPhone OS, or another flavour of OS X. We could see Apple wanting to offer more features than the iPhone or iPod touch offers, but with the same App Store model, whereby it controls access to apps and takes a 30% cut of sales.

Meanwhile, here’s what is almost certainly a fake video of the Apple tablet platform, which is making the rounds today.





Photo: Gizmodo

