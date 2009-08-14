Apple Plans September Keynote: Tablet On The Way?

Dan Frommer
Could Apple’s (AAPL) tablet make its first public appearance in four weeks? Could Steve Jobs also make his first public appearance since returning from medical leave, too?

Apple is planning a keynote the week of Sept. 7, music industry sources tell MediaMemo’s Peter Kafka.

This makes sense, as Apple has held a music-related event in early September the past several years. On Sept. 5, 2007, the company unveiled the iPod touch, a new iPod nano, and its wi-fi music store. On Sept. 9, 2008, Apple showed off new versions of both, and iTunes 8.

So it’s likely that Apple will hold an event this Sept. 8 or 9 to show off its new music initiatives. What’s likely on the agenda?

  • Its “cocktail” album/multimedia packaging.
  • A new iPod touch.
  • Perhaps an updated iPod nano.
  • Maybe, just maybe, the Apple tablet.

