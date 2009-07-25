Apple Tablet Launching Early Next Year

The latest on Apple’s (AAPL) forthcoming tablet: Apple Insider reports that the tablet will be out in early 2010:

Jobs, who’s been overseeing the project from his home, office and hospital beds, has finally achieved that much-sought aura of satisfaction. He’s since cemented the device in the company’s 2010 roadmap, where it’s being positioned for a first quarter launch, according to people well-respected by AppleInsider for their striking accuracy in Apple’s internal affairs.

Reports about Apple’s “media pad” device have been popping up all year, but they’ve disagreed on its release date. Some say it’ll launch in October, 2009; others say it won’t launch until next year.

Neither would be surprising. While a launch this fall would be nice — in time for Christmas shopping — Apple won’t miss too much if it takes a few more months.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.