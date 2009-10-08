Apple Tablet Shipping Next Quarter

Apple has selected a manufacturer for its forthcoming tablet computer — Foxconn, which it uses for other gadgets — with an initial shipment batch of 300,000 to 400,000 units next quarter, Digitimes reports, citing industry sources.

“The sources indicated they believe the tablet PC features will focus more on e-book functionality rather than music, and that based on Apple’s marketing strategy, long battery life, quick Internet connectivity and an easy-to-use user interface will be key features of the device.”

This is plausible, and matches other reports.

We’re not sure what to read into the 300,000 to 400,000 unit number. That could just be an initial order, to be followed by millions more. It could signify a slow ramp process or component shortage. Or it could suggest that Apple does not think it will sell many, perhaps because they will be very expensive.

