Apple Tablet Mystery! 'You Will Be Very Surprised' By How You Interact With It

Dan Frommer
Brain sensor

The New York TimesNick Bilton also takes a stab at today’s Apple tablet reports, with a few new juicy bits:

  • “I can’t really say anything, but, let’s just say Steve is extremely happy with the new tablet,” says a current “senior” Apple staffer.
  • “Yet another recently departed Apple employee tipped me: ‘You will be very surprised how you interact with the new tablet’.”

Nice! So what’s the mystery user interface? Voice control? Handwriting? A stylus? Brain sensors?

Bonus: See 25 guesses about what the tablet will look like →

Earlier: Apple To Demo Tablet In January, Asks Developers To Get Apps Ready

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.