Apple Tablet Mystery! 'You Will Be Very Surprised' By How You Interact With It

The New York Times‘ Nick Bilton also takes a stab at today’s Apple tablet reports, with a few new juicy bits:
- “I can’t really say anything, but, let’s just say Steve is extremely happy with the new tablet,” says a current “senior” Apple staffer.
- “Yet another recently departed Apple employee tipped me: ‘You will be very surprised how you interact with the new tablet’.”
Nice! So what’s the mystery user interface? Voice control? Handwriting? A stylus? Brain sensors?
