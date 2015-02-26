Apple is losing the tablet market it created with the iPad

Global tablet shipments are rising, but a new report from Strategy Analytics says Apple’s tablet market share continues to slip, despite its utter dominance just a few years ago. Based on Strategy Analytics data charted for us by BI Intelligence, the iPad’s global market share dropped 20%, from a 32.6% share in 2013 to 26.1% in 2014.

Strategy Analytics says the leading tablet makers can no longer “rely on inertia alone” as other smaller players are beginning to offer cheaper tablets with competitive features. But Apple CEO Tim Cook is still confident in the iPad, especially in businesses: Last month, he said the company’s partnership with IBM could help “move the dial” with sales, and the rumoured 12-inch iPad could certainly improve Apple’s tablet market share, especially if it offers businesspeople more features for advanced productivity.

NOW WATCH: This video of seniors using the internet for the first time will make your day



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.