Apple Tablet In October For $800, Says China Times

Apple’s tablet computer, rumoured for months, will arrive in October, and will sell for $800, according to a China Times report translated by a MacRumors forum member.

This fits in with our assumptions for the device: A multi-touch pad that fits price-wise and feature-wise between Apple’s iPod touch and MacBook devices.

Not included in the report: Whether its software will be more similar to the iPhone/iPod touch fork of Apple’s OS X or a touch-optimised edition of the full Mac OS X.

Not cheap, but if it’s awesome, netbook makers won’t know what hit them.

