Apple Tablet Event: Jan. 26 In San Francisco, Says FT

More details on the Apple tablet event we reported this morning: The FT says it could take place on Tuesday, Jan. 26 at the Yerba Buena centre for the Arts in San Francisco.

David Gelles, Financial Times:

The company has rented a stage at the Yerba Buena centre for the Arts in San Francisco for several days in late January, according to people familiar with the plans.

Apple is expected to use the venue to make a major product announcement on Tuesday, January 26th. Both YBCA and Apple declined to comment.

The company most recently used the YBCA stage in September, when chief executive Steve Jobs made his first public appearance after a medical leave and showed off new iPods.

Image: Jesus Diaz, Gizmodo

