Apple may let people pick alternative default apps on the iPhone, marking a radical change of philosophy

Apple is said to be considering giving iPhone users a degree of flexibility over their default apps.

Bloomberg reports that iPhone users as soon as this year may be able to pick alternatives to the Safari mobile browser and Mail email app as their default.

It would be a radical change for a company that has always tightly controlled the iPhone experience.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Apple is said to be considering a radical change to the iPhone experience by letting users pick their own default apps.

Anonymous sources told Bloomberg the company was considering letting users choose third-party apps as their default on its mobile devices, meaning a user could switch away from the Safari mobile browser or the Mail email app.

Currently, Apple devices treat the firm’s own apps as the default in numerous ways: For example, when someone opens a web link sent on an iPhone, it automatically opens in Safari, Apple’s proprietary web browser.

The tech giant is also reportedly considering loosening restrictions on third-party music apps, including its top streaming rival, Spotify, on its HomePod home speakers.

Currently, if someone asks Siri to play a particular song on a HomePod, it will be streamed via Apple Music by default. If Apple loosens this restriction, HomePod users will be able to stream music via third-party music apps like Spotify or Pandora automatically when asking Siri to play a song.

Bloomberg says the changes could take place as part of iOS 14, which is set for release later this year.

It would be a radical shift for a firm that has always maintained tight control over the way users experience its devices and that has always knitted its software and hardware experiences together. This closed ecosystem has often alienated fans of Android devices, who cite greater flexibility and choice as well as price as reasons to opt for phones powered by Google’s OS.

Apple also faces a wave of antitrust scrutiny over whether it pushes its own services on iOS users at the expense of rivals.

In November, US lawmakers grilled Apple on – among other issues – its unwillingness to let users uninstall Safari; its insistence that Safari be the default browser through which iPhone web links are opened; and the inability of rival web browsers to deploy their own web-browsing engines when running on Apple’s operating system.

Apple’s responses to these questions invoked themes such as functionality, privacy, and security while denying allegations of anticompetitive behaviour.

The Europe-based Spotify also filed a complaint to the European Union’s antitrust regulator in March, saying Apple’s strict rules for the App Store gave an unfair advantage to Apple Music. Apple shot back at the complaint, saying it wouldn’t be a successful business without the App Store.

