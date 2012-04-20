Apple SVP Phil Schiller Has A Super-Lame Explanation For Why He Quit Instagram

Arthur Fonzarelli jumping the shark, much like Instagram did when it went to Android, in the opinion of Phil Schiller

Photo: YouTube Screenshot

Apple’s marketing chief Phil Schiller quit Instagram once it went to Android, telling someone on Twitter that it had “jumped the shark.”9 to 5 Mac had the original Twitter message, and now it has a follow up with more clarity from Schiller.



Schiller explained why he dropped Instagram in an email to a 9 to 5 Mac reader. Here’s his full explanation:

Instagram is a great app and community. That hasn’t changed. But one of the things I really liked about Instagram was that it was a small community of early adopters sharing their photographs. Now that it has grow(n) much larger the signal to noise ratio is different. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, it’s just not what I originally had fun with.

The problem with this explanation is that Instagram, like Twitter, is what you make of it. There should be no “noise” because you choose who you’re following. Just because Android users are on it, doesn’t mean you have to follow them.

